King County Metro partners with ATU 587 to launch new bus operator training pilot

In collaboration with the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) 587, King County Metro has launched a new pilot program to help train King County Metro bus operators. Mentors Moving Metro will match experienced operators with new, part-time operators for six to 12 months.

“Nobody understands what it’s like to operate a bus better than those who have been in the seat,” said King County Metro General Manager Michelle Allison. “Mentors Moving Metro will pair new drivers with experienced operators, who want to provide knowledge and support to the next generation. Being a bus driver is a great job and the mentors will welcome our newest ‘rolling ambassadors’ and set them up for success.”

“A mentorship program for new transit operators will provide valuable support and knowledge based on the professional experience of seasoned operators,” said ATU 587 President Ken Price. “Nothing can compare to hands-on experience and guidance from our veteran operators.”

Mentors Moving Metro is designed to assist new operators in learning from veteran drivers and receive tips on customer service, safety and other areas.

The mentorship pilot is informed by best practices at similar programs at transit agencies within the United States and Canada. In a recent briefing presented by the ATU, King County Metro Chiefs and Superintendents learned about a mentorship program at the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA). During that program’s first two years, GCRTA saw a 36 percent increase in employee retention, a 30 percent decrease in absenteeism and a 50 percent decrease in late arrivals by employees.

Following the pilot program, the ultimate goal is to provide a trained mentor to each new driver that joins King County Metro. A team appointed by King County Metro General Manager Allison and ATU 587 President Price will begin signing up mentors and mentees early in 2024.