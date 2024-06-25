Metrolink, Omnitrans offer ONT Connect service between Metrolink's San Bernardino Line and Ontario Airport

Metrolink and local transportation partners are working to make car-free travel to and from the Ontario International Airport (ONT) a more convenient experience for travelers. Customers will now be able to purchase Metrolink tickets with ONT Connect as an origin or destination to make seamless train-to-plane connections via a direct and free shuttle.

The new ticketing enhancement creates a more convenient travel experience for passengers transferring between Metrolink’s San Bernardino Line and the ONT Connect shuttle service, which is operated by Omnitrans. The shuttle, free with a Metrolink ticket, provides non-stop service between Metrolink’s Rancho Cucamonga Station and ONT terminals 2 and 4.

With the new through-ticketing integration, Metrolink helps to simplify the customer experience from beginning to end. Travelers can use any Metrolink ticket machine or the Metrolink Mobile App to purchase fare to or from the Ontario Airport, designating ONT Connect as either their point of origin or destination, and will be able to board both services using a single ticket. Metrolink’s online interactive scheduling tool will also display transfers to ONT Connect shuttles to help travelers plan.

"The Metrolink and ONT Connect ticketing integration marks a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity and accessibility for travelers in our region,” said Metrolink Board Director, City of Ontario Councilmember and President of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners Alan D. Wapner. “We are excited to elevate the Ontario International Airport's visibility as a premier destination, improving the overall travel experience for people traveling through San Bernardino County and reinforcing our commitment to offering transportation solutions and increasing customer satisfaction."

ONT Connect was launched by Omnitrans and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) in August 2022 to improve public transportation access to the Ontario Airport.