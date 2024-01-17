IndyGo Foundation awards bus pass grants to local nonprofit organizations

The IndyGo Foundation, in partnership with IU Health and the IU Health Foundation, awarded bus pass grants from the Mobility Access Fund to 100 Marion County nonprofit organizations.

This is the third year IndyGo has given away free bus passes to nonprofits. In 2024, it will present the largest number of passes given since the program started, totaling more than 50,000 days of transportation and resulting in even greater transit opportunities for recipients. The passes aim to make it easier for nonprofits to assist Marion County residents seeking employment, food, healthcare and other essential services.

“In our third year of awarding grants, we continue to innovate and find ways to make it easier for our nonprofit partners to connect their clients to free transportation,” said IndyGo Foundation Executive Director Emily Meaux. “The demand for bus passes continues to increase each year as more organizations realize the power a simple bus pass can have in transforming lives.”

“IU Health’s support of IndyGo reflects our commitment to help drive equity and accessibility to public transportation for those who need it most,” said IU Health Director of Government Affairs – Community Impact Investment and Policy Development Jennifer Andres. “Anything we can do to remove a barrier to positive health and economic outcomes builds a stronger, more thriving community for all of us.”

Many of the nonprofits recipients of the passes are community support organizations like crisis centers, clinics, places of worship and child care centers. A full list of the recipients can be found here.

The 2023-2024 bus pass grant period is currently closed. However, nonprofit organizations can apply to receive a discount on bus pass purchases.