Oakville Transit offers free care-A-van service to registered customers

Starting May 1, Oakville Transit will offer free care-A-van service to all registered customers, boosting community inclusivity and connectivity.

Since children, youth and seniors already ride for free with a

Free care-A-van service was approved by Oakville Town Council as part of the 2025 budget and ongoing efforts to build a community that values diversity and prioritizes the needs of all its residents. Oakville says this initiative reflects the town’s commitment to enhancing mobility, well-being and overall quality of life for all individuals.

“By offering free care-A-van service to all eligible residents, we’re building a more inclusive, accessible and connected Oakville,” said Oakville Mayor Rob Burton. “This program removes barriers and enables more people to participate fully in all aspects of community life.”

Oakville Transit’s care-A-van is a door-to-door specialized transit service, designed to meet the needs of people with disabilities. All registered adult care-A-van customers are required to set a new concession/fare category on their PRESTO cards as part of the free fare initiative. This can be done one of two ways:

Online using the voucher code provided by Oakville Transit.

In person at the Service Oakville counter at Town Hall or at the Oakville Transit facility.

Care-A-van customers who need a PRESTO card can download one for free from the PRESTO app or purchase one at any Shoppers Drug Mart location.