SamTrans Board makes same-day paratransit pilot part of suite of mobility services

The San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans) Board of Directors approved the same-day paratransit pilot program to become part of the suite of mobility services.

SamTrans notes the same-day option is offered to Redi-Wheels ADA eligible customers on a space-available basis with no limits on the number of trips a passenger can request. Same-day paratransit trips are available throughout the Redi-Wheels service area. The hours of operations are 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“We are excited to move this program forward,” said SamTrans Board Chair Marina Fraser. “Paratransit riders will have the needed flexibility to get to and from their destinations with ease.”

Since the pilot program went into effect in December 2023, SamTrans says riders have used the same-day paratransit program for a variety of trip purposes, including medical reasons, errands, grocery shopping and social trips. The trip distance has been averaging just over four miles.

The agency notes same-day paratransit is considered a premium service and comes with a higher fare than standard Redi-Wheels trips. One-way trips cost $10 for standard fare or $8 with fare assistance.