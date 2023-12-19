SamTrans to pilot same-day paratransit service for 12 months

The San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans) will test a same-day paratransit pilot program during the next 12 months within its Redi-Wheels service area.

The same-day option will be offered to Redi-Wheels ADA eligible customers on a space-available basis, with no limits on the number of trips a passenger can request.

The pilot program was developed based on the results of a SamTrans paratransit customer survey that showed a desire for adding the service. SamTrans notes surveys by the Bay Area’s Metropolitan Transportation Commission have also showed similar results.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve mobility options within the district,” said SamTrans Manager of Accessible Transit Services Tina Dubost. “This same-day pilot is exciting because we believe it has the potential to provide increased transportation flexibility for our paratransit customers.”

The service will be available between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., seven days a week. Same-day paratransit is considered a premium service and will come with a higher fare than standard Redi-Wheels trips. One-way trips will cost $10 for standard fare or $8 with fare assistance.

The service area is divided into two zones, dividing the San Mateo County at Highway 92. Same-day trips are not guaranteed.