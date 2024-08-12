SamTrans expands same-day paratransit pilot program in San Mateo County.

The San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans) Board of Directors is increasing the agency's service hours and removing zone restrictions for its same-day paratransit pilot program.

The same-day option is offered to Redi-Wheels ADA eligible customers on a space-available basis, with no limits on the number of trips a passenger can request.

Starting Aug. 12, SamTrans will combine its current two-zone service area into one, increasing the locations any one user can access. The expanded hours of operations will be 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. It had previously ended at 3 p.m.

“We’ve seen great success so far with the pilot program,” said SamTrans Director of Bus Transportation Ana Rivas. “SamTrans is always looking for ways to improve mobility options. This premium service can enhance the quality of life for our customers with disabilities.”

Since the program went into effect in December 2023, riders have used the same-day paratransit program for a variety of trip purposes, including medical reasons, errands, grocery shopping and social trips. SamTrans notes the trip distance has been averaging more than four miles.

The agency notes same-day paratransit is considered a premium service and comes with a higher fare than standard Redi-Wheels trips. One-way trips cost $10 for standard fare or $8 with fare assistance.

Eligible customers can request a same-day trip by calling the Redi-Wheels reservation phone number on their paratransit ID card and following the prompts. Same-day trips are not guaranteed.

A customer survey will take place this fall and the 12-month pilot program will conclude and be evaluated in December.