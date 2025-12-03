MARTA partners with RideCo to improve paratransit service

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has awarded a contract to RideCo that will allow the company to modernize MARTA’s paratransit service, replacing its legacy software.

MARTA says the new partnership supports its mission through the following:

Modernizing mobility services: RideCo’s technology will provide MARTA Mobility customers with new tools, including trip planning and real-time vehicle tracking, improving service quality and reliability.

RideCo’s technology will provide MARTA Mobility customers with new tools, including trip planning and real-time vehicle tracking, improving service quality and reliability. Expanding access through MARTA Reach: Launching in early 2026 as part of its NextGen Bus Network, MARTA Reach will offer an on-demand rideshare service across 12 zones, linking customers to locations within the zones and directly to major bus hubs and MARTA rail stations, creating seamless multimodal trips and expanding access to the region’s broader transit system.

Launching in early 2026 as part of its NextGen Bus Network, MARTA Reach will offer an on-demand rideshare service across 12 zones, linking customers to locations within the zones and directly to major bus hubs and MARTA rail stations, creating seamless multimodal trips and expanding access to the region’s broader transit system. Improving flexibility and reliability : On-demand service allows riders to book trips 15 to 30 minutes in advance, offering greater convenience while helping MARTA deliver more consistent on-time performance.

: On-demand service allows riders to book trips 15 to 30 minutes in advance, offering greater convenience while helping MARTA deliver more consistent on-time performance. Accessibility and inclusivity: RideCo will provide 35 ADA-accessible vans, ensuring the new service supports all customers, including those with mobility needs.

"Partnering with RideCo to launch MARTA Reach marks a major step forward in delivering more flexible, reliable and accessible transit for our customers,” said MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt. “By bringing on-demand rideshare technology to our paratransit riders and the broader MARTA system, we’re making it easier for people to get where they need to go and connect with our bus and rail networks, ensuring that every trip is more convenient and dependable."

RideCo Co-founder and CEO Prem Gururajan says the company is looking forward to expanding MARTA’s paratransit services with its technology.

“The team at MARTA is taking a real leadership approach as they reimagine their ADA paratransit service and look for ways to improve flexibility, reliability and improve the rider experience overall,” Gururajan said. “Our team at RideCo is proud to work alongside the talented team at MARTA, to transition their paratransit service into a reimagined one, providing greater convenience for riders and superior efficiency for the agency.”