Pace breaks ground on new Calumet City paratransit transfer facility

Pace Suburban Bus (Pace) broke ground on its new Calumet City Paratransit Transfer Facility. Funded mainly via the Rebuild Illinois program, the capital improvement project is the second ADA paratransit transfer facility in the region.

The agency says the upgraded facility will make travel seamless, safer and more comfortable for people with disabilities, seniors and anyone that utilizes public transportation in the region.

“This project is a testament to what can happen when local governments, state leaders and transit agencies work together with a shared vision,” said Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski. “Beyond improving transportation options, projects like this drive economic development. Construction projects support good-paying jobs and better transit access connects people to employment, education, healthcare and commerce.”

The new Calumet City Paratransit Transfer Facility will host features like an indoor waiting area, restrooms and an improved connection between its fixed-route bus services and paratransit offering.

“I'm grateful to Pace for choosing Calumet City to house this beautiful facility that will benefit the residents of Calumet City and beyond. I am most impressed with the planning and thought process around enhanced accessibility. The facility provides a safe and comfortable transfer point for riders with disabilities, centralizing connections and improving amenities,” said Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones.

The transfer facility will host six paratransit bus bays set to handle the more than 3,500 expected boardings each month at the facility. Along with paratransit service, this building will facilitate transfers between Pace Routes 353, 358 and 364.

“As one of the nation’s largest paratransit providers, Pace takes pride in leading the way on accessibility and innovation. Everything we do focuses on improving the experience for our riders and expanding opportunity for all,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. “The improvements in Calumet City ensure our region remains accessible and inclusive, giving people the freedom and independence to get where they need to go.”

The start of the Calumet City Paratransit Transfer Facility comes just after the agency unveiled the region’s first dedicated ADA Paratransit Facility at the Northwest Transportation Center in Schaumburg in September.