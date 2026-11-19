MTM Transit has partnered with Martin County, Fla., under a one-year emergency contract to restore MARTY fixed-route and MARTY Access paratransit services after the previous vendor abruptly exited the contract.

According to WPTV, county leaders explained they were in negotiations in the beginning of October after the vendor asked for a significant increase in the cost of the contract. The company gave notice it planned to leave in 180 days and instead, it walked away immediately.

MTM Transit previously operated MARTY and MARTY Access for Martin County from October 2020 through mid-2025. According to the company, during that time it supported an average of nearly 103,000 annual passenger trips (approximately 99,700 fixed-route and 3,200 paratransit), achieved a 30% increase in ridership, maintained a 95% on-time performance for paratransit and never missed service or shut down routes. The team implemented service improvements such as new bus stops, enhanced signage, real-time information access via QR codes and wage increases aligned with local cost of living needs.

"When a community, especially one we have served in the past, faces an unexpected disruption in essential transit services, we believe it's our responsibility to step up and help restore mobility for the people who depend on it most," said MTM Transit COO Brian Balogh. "Having previously partnered with Martin County to deliver safe, reliable service, we were prepared to respond quickly. Our team is focused on getting buses back on the road, supporting local employees and ensuring residents once again have dependable transportation to work, medical appointments, school and daily life."

Under the emergency agreement, MTM Transit is prioritizing a phased restoration of service, beginning with paratransit for eligible riders with disabilities. Fixed-route service will follow as vehicles are prepared and drivers are rehired, starting with high-demand corridors such as U.S. 1 and the Indiantown route. The latest WPTV report notes that start dates, schedules and rider instructions will be announced as each phase is finalized.

"MTM Transit's willingness and ability to mobilize so quickly under this emergency contract has been invaluable as we work to restore critical transportation services for our residents," said Martin County Transit Administrator Ash Beecher. "We appreciate their partnership, deep familiarity with our system and shared commitment to getting MARTY back on the road safely and efficiently for the people who depend on it."