MTM Transit awarded 10-year contract with CapMetro.

MTM Transit has been awarded a new contract with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro). Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, MTM Transit will extend its operations into CapMetro Access paratransit service and the CapMetro Pickup on-demand microtransit program.

The contract represents one of the largest programs for MTM Transit, with a total contract value of $736 million during the next 10 years.

“As we embark on this new term, MTM Transit is committed to maintaining high standards of quality, safety and accessibility,” said MTM Transit COO Brian Balogh. “We will continue to work closely with CapMetro, implementing new technologies and training programs to enhance service and operational efficiency. By maintaining high standards of excellence and professionalism, we aim to deliver reliable, safe service that meets the needs and exceeds the expectations of CapMetro and its passengers.”'

During the COVID-19 pandemic, MTM Transit partnered with CapMetro to deliver meals to Austin, Texas, residents in need. The team’s commitment to community support was further demonstrated during the February 2021 ice storm, where MTM Transit provided essential services, including water delivery and emergency transportation.

MTM Transit’s efforts to enhance community connectivity included the Mobile Hot Spot Program, which brought internet access to underserved areas during the pandemic. Additionally, contributions to food delivery programs and support for community initiatives have solidified the company’s role as a valued partner in the Austin area.