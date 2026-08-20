SEPTA to launch Phase 1 of bus network redesign Aug. 23-24

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is set to launch Phase 1 of its New Bus Network on Aug. 23 and 24, which will include two new routes and six route extensions.

“These changes are focused on enhancing reliability and service frequency and will help riders travel more efficiently throughout our area,” said SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer. “Along with new maps and signs, riders will be able to navigate the system more easily.”

In preparation, SEPTA notes that it has been conducting an extensive education campaign to help ensure rider awareness of the improvements and a seamless implementation of the changes. SEPTA is holding 300 pop up events at 42 locations across the system in an effort to inform riders of the upcoming adjustments. SEPTA has been working on the “bus revolution” since 2021.

Information for riders

Riders can use the New Bus Network Trip Planner to preview what their journey will look like after Phase 1 is implemented.

Starting on Aug. 23, all trip planning and interactive schedules on SEPTA.org, the SEPTA App and third-party apps like Google Maps, Apple Maps and the Transit app, will transition over to the new network.

Riders will also notice new bus stop signs at all affected stops, featuring:

“Frequent red” color indicating routes that come every 15 minutes or better.

Reflective SEPTA Bus Symbol that makes the stop easier to find and improves safety after dark.

Name of the stop clearly identified to help with navigation.

More detailed information when a bus has multiple possible destinations, matching the signs on the front of the bus.

Clearer and more standardized typography, symbols and organization, matching maps, schedules and digital tools.

The agency says these changes represent the first comprehensive redesign of SEPTA’s bus network in its 63-year history and also come at a time when the agency is piloting new bus stop technology, offering e-paper arrival time displays at selection location.

SEPTA was able to deliver this project on schedule thanks to a one-time flex of funding to the tune of $394 million in state capital assistance funds, which allowed the agency to maintain service levels and continue projects such as the redesign while still working to sort out long-term funding for the agency.

Complete information on Phase 1 changes and public engagement opportunities is available on the SEPTA New Bus Network Phase 1 webpage.