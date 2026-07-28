PSTA unveils new 727 express route service

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) has unveiled a new express route, 727, that will provide a direct connection between downtown St. Petersburg, Fla., and Tampa International Airport (TPA). PSTA says the name of the route directly comes from the area's 727 area code and the logo features the St. Petersburg skyline alongside the wind sails of the Howard Frankland Bridge.

When service launches this October, PSTA says 727 will serve nine stops throughout downtown St. Petersburg before traveling directly to TPA via the Howard Frankland Bridge Express Lanes, which were newly constructed by the Florida Department of Transportation. Operating seven days a week with consistent service from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., the vehicles will be equipped with luggage racks.

“This is more than a new route. It’s a transformational investment in how our region moves,” said PSTA CEO Brad Miller. “For the first time, residents and visitors will have a direct, premium transit connection from the heart of downtown St. Petersburg to Tampa International Airport. Whether you’re catching a flight, heading to work or visiting our community, 727 will make traveling across the bay easier, faster and more convenient than ever before.”

According to Across Florida Patch, the new express lanes are intended to provide more reliable travel times by bypassing much of the congestion that has historically affected trips across both downtown St. Petersburg and TPA.

“We applaud PSTA for thinking regionally and creating new ways to improve connectivity in the Tampa Bay area," said TIA CEO Michael Stephens. "This new express service will offer a convenient, reliable and sustainable link across the bridge for our 25 million annual passengers and nearly 11,000 employees, strengthening mobility and growth for both Tampa and St. Pete. I look forward to working with PSTA and continuing conversations with all of our transit partners to promote and expand these kinds of vital transportation options.”

PSTA says 727 builds upon the success of the SunRunner by expanding fast, reliable regional connections that support economic growth, tourism and improved access to major destinations.

“The brand is more than a logo or a bus scheme. It’s a promise to our riders, and to our region, for this new service. Direct, daily service between downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa International Airport has consistently been one of our most requested services from locals and visitors alike,” said PSTA Director of Communications and Marketing Amanda Baird.