PSTA announces opening of new SunRunner station and launch of SunRunner After Dark initiative

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) has opened its newest SunRunner station along 1st Avenue North in downtown St. Petersburg, Fla., officially expanding the service area to better serve the community’s transportation needs. Instead of a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony, the grand opening of the station was celebrated with a SunRunner bus driving through the ribbon, which PSTA says symbolizes the SunRunner’s role in driving progress and connecting the community. The agency notes crews completed the original SunRunner network $5 million under budget, allowing the remaining funds to be invested into this expansion.

“The success of the SunRunner is evident in every aspect of its operation,” said PSTA CEO Brad Miller. “This new station exemplifies our mission to create a more connected, sustainable and accessible community for residents and visitors alike.”

Launched in October 2022, PSTA says the SunRunner has transformed transportation in Pinellas County, quickly becoming one of its top-performing services and is on track to reach a milestone of two million riders.

Building on this success, PSTA, SunRunner and the city of St. Petersburg will also be launching the SunRunner After Dark initiative which will help to improve access to St. Pete Pier, Beach Drive, the Cross Bay Ferry and all the businesses along the bustling Downtown St. Petersburg waterfront. This service will also:

Enhance evening service: Doubles the number of SunRunner buses on Friday and Saturday nights.

Reduce wait times: Pickups every 15 minutes (from 6:00 a.m. to midnight). Previously, evening pickups occurred every 30 minutes between 8:00 p.m. and midnight.

Support the local economy: Expanded service aims to support downtown businesses, employees, residents and visitors—offering safer, more convenient transportation options.

“SunRunner After Dark will connect our vibrant nightlife with safe, affordable and sustainable transportation,” said St. Petersburg City Council Chair Copley Gerdes. “This investment is a win for St. Pete businesses, employees and residents who rely on dependable transit.”

Local business owners—such as the team behind Teak, Driftwood Café and Pier Teaki at the St. Pete Pier— say they are already seeing the benefits of the SunRunner.

“This station fills in a missing piece, bringing riders just steps away from our businesses,” said Chuck Prather, owner of Teak. “The SunRunner is helping us grow by connecting customers and employees to Downtown’s incredible dining, shopping and entertainment options.”

The PSTA says the SunRunner's hybrid- electric fleet furthers its commitment to environmental sustainability, helping to reduce noise and emissions and improve air quality and quality of life, creating a cleaner, greener future for Pinellas County.