L.A. Metro to expand parking locations for FIFA World Cup

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) is expanding its FIFA World Cup enhanced services with more parking location options in Anaheim, Culver City, Newport Beach, Santa Monica and Torrance, Calif., as well as locations near LAX. The city is hosting eight games for the World Cup, beginning June 12.

“This summer’s World Cup will redefine how fans experience the game, and [L.A. Metro’s] regional transit partnerships alongside expanded parking access will play a crucial role,” said L.A. Metro Board Chair and Whittier Council Member Fernando Dutra. “Strong partnerships between [L.A. Metro] and surrounding communities, along with well-planned parking access, will be essential to ensuring accessibility and ease of travel. This is an opportunity to demonstrate how coordinated planning and shared investment can support not just a successful event, but a lasting model for how our region moves people easily, efficiently and sustainably.”

The agency notes early-bird pricing is currently in effect, ranging from $55–$95, plus a service fee, depending on the location. Reserved parking guarantees a space in the selected lot and includes round-trip enhanced bus service for the match. According to the agency, service will get fans to Los Angeles Stadium up to three hours before kickoff, and the last service will depart up to 120 minutes after the match ends.

“[L.A. Metro] is focused on delivering a seamless, accessible and safe experience for fans who will be traveling across our region during the World Cup,” said L.A. Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. “We’re expanding service, coordinating closely with our valued transit partners and providing more park-and-ride options so riders have clear, convenient options every step of the way. Our enhanced bus services are designed to move people efficiently and help them have a great time with their fellow fans as they make their way to the matches.”

Mobility support for accessibility needs

L.A. Metro says it will provide additional temporary accessible parking spaces at each direct service location to help meet increased demand. When reserving parking, riders may indicate if they use a mobility device.

Additionally, L.A. Metro is partnering with Access Services to help riders who need paratransit service while in Los Angeles for the World Cup matches. Access Services is offered to individuals whose disabilities prevent them from independently using regular bus or rail service.

“Access Services is proud to join L.A. Metro in ensuring that fans with disabilities and those with mobility challenges can navigate transportation to FIFA World Cup 2026 venues with ease,” said Access Services Executive Director Andre Colaiace. “Accessible transportation is essential to an inclusive fan experience, and we’re committed to delivering it on the world stage.”

Regional transit providers come together

To provide the additional service, L.A. Metro is partnering with more than 10 regional transit providers and charter companies, including:

Access Services

Big Blue Bus

Culver City Transit

Foothill Transit

Long Beach Transit

Montebello Bus Lines

Norwalk Transit System

OmniTrans

Orange County Transportation Authority

Riverside Transit Agency

Torrance Transit

Safety first

The agency notes safety will be a top priority, with enhanced measures designed to ensure a secure and comfortable experience across the system and at fan zones near stations. L.A. Metro will deploy an engaged and visible presence of uniformed personnel from its Department of Public Safety ecosystem, including officers from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Metro Transit Security Officers and Ambassadors across the system and will coordinate closely with local, state and federal enforcement resources.