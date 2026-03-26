Kelowna Regional Transit System to receive first electric training bus this spring

The Kelowna Regional Transit System is set to receive its first 40-foot electric training bus from Nova at the end of March.

Training employees is part of preparatory work planned to take place before electric buses enter service. In total, Kelowna is scheduled to receive 22 electric buses.

Community members can expect to see the electric bus on local roads during the training period before the buses enter passenger service. BC Transit will announce more details, including in-service dates, in the coming months.

Construction for electric bus charging infrastructure is underway in several communities around the province in preparation for the 125 electric buses that are part of the first phase of BC Transit’s Low Carbon Fleet Program.

Eight BC Transit systems are set for electrification projects between now and 2027. These include Kamloops, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Nelson, Powell River, Sunshine Coast, Victoria and Whistler.

Electrification infrastructure projects are made possible through funding made available by the government of Canada and the province of British Columbia. Additional contributions also came from local government partners.