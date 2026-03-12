Sound Transit to launch night bus pilot to make airport access via transit 24/7

Sound Transit is launching a new night bus pilot program to provide around-the-clock access to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SeaTac).

After trains stop running on March 28, the night bus—Route 570—will start rolling between downtown Seattle and SeaTac airport about every 30 minutes.

Riders will be able to catch this airport service near Link stations in downtown Seattle, Tukwila International Boulevard and at SeaTac/Airport Station. The full service route and schedule can be found on the agency’s website.

Riders will also be able to connect with King County Metro’s RapidRide A, allowing for 24/7 transit options between downtown Seattle and Federal Way.

This pilot service is a preview of the overnight network proposed in the 2026 service plan. Pending board approval, Sound Transit says it will roll out the full network as soon as fall 2026, with night routes between Seattle and Lakewood via SeaTac, Redmond via Bellevue, and Everett via Lynnwood, Wash.