Sound Transit to pilot overnight bus service 

Starting March 28, Sound Transit will pilot an overnight bus route between SeaTac and downtown Seattle. The new service will operate about every 30 minutes between midnight and 4:00 a.m.

“This overnight pilot will ensure 24-hour transit access from Seattle to the airport,” said Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine. “While our proposed regional overnight bus network is still in development, adding this pilot now provides expanded flexibility for airport passengers and employees as we prepare to welcome the world during the FIFA World Cup.”

According to the agency, buses will serve SeaTac/Airport and Tukwila International Boulevard before running express to downtown Seattle, serving stops near SODO, Stadium, International District / Chinatown, Pioneer Square, Symphony and Westlake. Additional details, including schedules and final stop locations, will be provided closer to the service launch date.