MARTA to launch Phase 1 of Rapid A-Line April 18

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority’s (MARTA) Rapid A-Line will launch the first of its two phases on April 18 as part of the agency’s NextGen Bus Network.

The five-mile Rapid A-Line is the agency’s first bus rapid transit (BRT) line and will connect downtown Atlanta to Capitol Gateway, Summerhill, Peoplestown and the Beltline’s Southside Trail, with connections to MARTA’s heavy rail system at Five Points, Georgia State and Garnett Stations.

Phase 1 of the Rapid A-Line will feature:

Service hours from 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

In areas where construction has been completed, buses will operate in dedicated lanes with transit signal priority.

In areas under construction, temporary bus stops located near stations will be used.

MARTA notes the project has gone through sets of challenges, including the discovery of old infrastructure during excavation and a battery recall on the New Flyer battery-electric buses purchased to operate on the line. According to the agency, the challenges have delayed completion of all 14 BRT stations and may require supplemental vehicles to provide initial service.

Phase 2 of the launch is scheduled for the fall when all BRT stations are complete. The BRT stations feature offboard fare payment using the Breeze fare payment system, real-time service information, level boarding and other amenities designed to improve the passenger experience.