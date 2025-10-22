RideCo partners with NYCT, city of Albuquerque to support paratransit, on-demand transit services

RideCo is partnering with New York City Transit (NYCT)and the city of Albuquerque, N.M., to support paratransit and on-demand transit services with its software.

RideCo partners with NYCT’s Access-A-Ride

RideCo is partnering with NYCT’s Access-A-Ride paratransit team to adopt its cloud-based dynamic transit software. RideCo notes NYCT’s paratransit services operates a fleet of more than 1,100 dedicated vehicles and a network of thousands of taxis, transportation network companies and for-hire vehicle providers that deliver nearly one million rides monthly.

“The commitment of New York City Transit and the Access-A-Ride team to innovation and world-class excellence is inspiring,” said RideCo Co-founder and CEO Prem Gururajan. “They have already made significant strides in improving service, and we’re excited to help take that progress to the next level. We are thrilled to partner with New York City Transit to deliver modernized technology infrastructure, one that continuously optimizes, streamlines operations for greater efficiency, and enhances the rider experience. Together with NYCT, we look forward to making one of the world's great cities, even better.”

RideCo’s notes the modernized technology system will roll out in phases in 2026 and 2027.

RideCo partners with city of Albuquerque’s ABQ RIDE

RideCo is also launching a new on-demand transit service in the city of Albuquerque for its ABQ RIDE.

RideCo says its technology will enable ABQ RIDE to offer more efficient services that leverage continuous optimization to deliver dynamic routing and automated scheduling. ABQ RIDE's transition to RideCo software will happen in two phases.

New benefits for riders include:

Faster service with reduced travel time and wait time

Increased trip transparency

Enhanced rider communication

Riders can schedule rides on demand or in advance with the ABQ RIDE GO! App.

"RideCo's platform is opening new doors for ABQ RIDE to transform both rider and operational experiences," said ABQ RIDE Director Leslie Keener. "With dynamic routing, smarter driver scheduling, and a seamless interface that advances our on-demand services, their technology is helping us deliver more reliable service. Most importantly, it puts ABQ RIDE in the driver's seat to steer our public transit services into the future—keeping Albuquerque's riders on the fast track to more innovative, rider-friendly service."

RideCo notes the city of Albuquerque's Transit Department developed their ABQ RIDE Forward Network Plan in 2022. The plan identifies goals and purposes of the city's investment in public transit.

"The team at ABQ RIDE has been highly focused on finding a trusted solution to deliver on the agency's vision for an integrated, multimodal regional transportation system and to enhance the services offered to the citizens of Albuquerque," Gururajan said. "This new approach provides them the opportunity to meet their strategic objectives while doing so in a fiscally responsible manner."