TARC releases recommended updated bus network ahead of summer 2026 launch

The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) released the recommended New TARC Network, which will launch in summer 2026 and includes major changes to most bus routes and schedules.

According to the agency, the New TARC Network is being implemented due to existing local and state dollars for transit not being enough to pay for current service levels. The New TARC Network will help the agency push out its fiscal cliff to the fiscal year (FY) 2029 or FY30 budget years.

TARC says the new network will change where buses go and how often they come, allowing for a simpler and more efficient bus network that better delivers top community priorities for more frequent service.

The new bus network will put average stops three blocks apart instead of the current one to two blocks apart. The agency notes downtown transfers will be faster and smoother with a new timed-transfer hub. There will be a new route-numbering system and map.

“The New TARC Network is a core part of the new TARC,” said TARC Executive Director Ozzy Gibson. “The New TARC Network will be better than the current system we have and deliver on the most important customer priorities while allowing TARC to continue to reduce costs and address the fiscal challenges facing the agency.”

TARC presented options for the updated network and gathered feedback from over 300 community meetings, events and workshops during the past year. In the coming months, the agency will launch an extensive public education effort to help customers learn the new system before it starts.