TARC receives approval to launch new transit network starting summer 2026

A redesigned network of transit services will be implemented by the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) following approval from the board of directors. The authority plans to use the framework of the TARC 2025 Enhanced Draft Plan as a guide to implement the new TARC network in summer of 2026, including service levels and standards.

This is the first of two final steps to the TARC 2025 planning process. The specific routing of the new TARC network will be determined next. Using the draft enhanced plan as the base, the TARC 2025 planning team will finalize each proposed route. TARC says it anticipates the final network map to be released later this summer.

Implementation is expected to begin in August of 2026. Once the new network routes are finalized, TARC notes it will release more information on specific timing for implementation. This plan follows 15 months of work supported by a $1.2 million federal grant. The planning process included a technical analysis of the system, potential network options and public outreach throughout the summer and fall of 2024 and spring of 2025.

During those outreach periods, TARC says its staff and consultants organized 334 briefings, presentations or events and collected more than 5,750 survey responses from Louisville, Ky., region residents. More than 70 percent of survey respondents took transit within the last month. TARC says feedback gathered this spring strongly endorsed the enhanced plan over the more constrained alternative.

The new TARC network will serve all JCPS Magnet Schools, providing another option to access educational opportunities for many Louisville families. Due to cost savings measures over the last year, TARC says it projects that it can operate this new network without any additional revenue for the next few years, but some level of additional long-term support will still be needed. TARC notes if it can’t secure additional dedicated operating revenue before 2030, then additional service cuts may be necessary at that time.