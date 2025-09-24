PSTA to launch redesigned Connected Community Bus Network in October

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) is set to launch a new and improved public transit system, the Connected Community Bus Network (CCBN), on Oct. 26.

The CCBN has been years in the making and was created with community input to ensure the new system would work for everyone. The updated system will help people travel throughout Pinellas County, Fla., with connections to Tampa for more efficient travel than before.

Guided by extensive feedback from riders, residents and visitors over the last three years, the redesigned bus network will deliver:

Better connections between routes.

More service on weekends.

More consistent service hours across the system.

Shorter transfer wait times.

Cost neutrality – no extra funding or fare increases required.

Premium service – launch of Spark, a high-frequency bus service along 34th Street S.

“This network is about connecting people to opportunity,” said PSTA CEO Brad Miller. “We listened to what our riders wanted and built a system that delivers more reliability and convenience without raising fares.”

Several high-demand services will remain unchanged under the new system, including all Trolley routes, the SunRunner, Route 19, 100X and 300X.