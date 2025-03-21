WA: New East Wenatchee bus routes coming in October

Whether for a student getting to school in East Wenatchee or a traveler taking a flight out of the Pangborn Memorial Airport, Link Transit is adding two new bus routes in October meant to improve transportation around East Wenatchee.

The two, new routes, 15 and 19, will be implemented Oct. 6, explained Paul Hefferman, Link Transit service planner, to the Link Transit Board of Directors Tuesday.

The new routes are the result of a 2024 public survey Link Transit conducted, receiving over 300 responses from the public, according to Hefferman.

Route 11 currently services a large portion of East Wenatchee in a loop, rather than the usual back-and-forth route of many of the other routes in the area. But because the route is a loop, getting to any part of the same route may take longer than other routes where the bus travels in the same direction to and from the start of the route.

New Link Transit routes

Routes 15 and 19 will be implemented in October, the result of a public survey conducted by Link Transit. The new routes are meant to improve public transportation throughout East Wenatchee.

"You're at Costco and you want to go have better food to the mall," Hefferman said. "So I mean, you're better off walking there ... if you're in a hurry. And that's not necessarily the kind of service we want to provide."

The new revised Route 15 would travel along the same route as 11 but instead turnaround at the Pangborn Memorial Airport, providing 30-minute service throughout the day.

Route 19 will operate on a quarter-hour basis allowing for more frequency between Columbia Station and Fred Meyers in East Wenatchee, "one of the most popular destinations in the system."

© 2025 The Wenatchee World (Wenatchee, Wash.).

Visit www.wenatcheeworld.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.