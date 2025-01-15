MI: Flint residents can provide input on public transit improvements during town hall meetings

The Mass Transportation Authority of Flint is inviting community members to participate in two town hall meetings this week to discuss the results of the 2024 study of MTA’s primary route system.

These meetings are to gather public feedback and ensure the transit system meets the needs of the community.

The first meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Communities First Inc.‘s Community Enrichment Center, located at 322 E. Hamilton Ave. in Flint.

The second meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at The Grand on University, 422 W. University Ave. in Flint.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from MTA planners, view findings from the study, and engage in discussions about what improvements could be made based on feedback from riders, residents, and drivers.

“We’re committed to creating a transit system that works for everyone,” MTA CEO Ed Benning said in a statement. “These meetings are an essential opportunity for us to hear directly from the community. We want to know what’s working, what’s not, and what needs to be improved to better serve our riders and residents.”

The public’s feedback during these meetings will shape potential future changes to MTA’s routes and services.

“We’re excited about the potential to improve our public transit system in Flint, and we encourage everyone to come out and make their voices heard on this critical issue,” said Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of Communities First. “This is an opportunity to make public transit being thought of as a first choice rather than as a last resort.”

Both events are co-hosted by Communities First Inc., with the Thursday session additionally being supported by the Carriage Town Historic Neighborhood Association.

