PA: PennDOT secretary pushes for funding that could help RRTA add buses

Apr. 11—Red Rose Transit Authority bus riders could see more frequent service and a pilot program for on-demand shuttle service under Gov. Josh Shapiro's plan to add $282.8 million in funding for the state's public transportation agencies.

State Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll was in Lancaster on Thursday to promote the additional funding for public transit proposed in Shapiro's 2024-25 budget. The funding represents a 22% increase over the $1.3 billion that the state contributes annually to the operating budgets of public transportation agencies statewide.

Carroll said that funding has remained the same for the last decade and should be increased, citing the important role of public transit in getting residents to work, school, and doctor's appointments.

"It will minimize the need for fare increases, offer opportunities for route preservation, and maybe route enhancements, and it drives the economy of a region and the state in a big way," Carroll said.

Funding would come from existing sales taxes. Currently 5% of every $1 in sales tax collected goes to public transit. Shapiro wants to increase it to 6.75%, reallocating money which currently goes toward the state's general fund.

It would provide an additional $5.5 million annually for South Central Transit Authority, the agency that oversees RRTA and Berks Area Regional Transit Authority — an increase of about 24% over what it gets now.

'Fiscal cliff'

Shawna Russell, executive director of the Pennsylvania Public Transportation Association, said many transit agencies across the state are facing a "fiscal cliff," which could force them to cut services. Russell said the challenges include bringing back riders who left during the pandemic, and a shortage of drivers which has been difficult to address during a period of low unemployment statewide.

"It is imminent for all 53 agencies that without this additional state investment in public transportation, how transportation is delivered in their community will come to look different," she said.

SCTA has fared relatively well. While it has staffing challenges, with 10 current driver vacancies despite an increase in driver pay during the pandemic, federal stimulus funds allowed the agency to build up reserve funds, according to Gregory Downing, the agency's executive director.

"We've never cut service because we've stayed with a base funding plan that we were able to execute," he said.

That means additional funding could be used to add service. More frequent bus service and a pilot program for on-demand shuttle service in Lancaster County have both been identified in the agency's new Transportation Development Plan, which was accepted by the board in March after more than a year of planning.

Downing believes the enhancements could contribute to a rebound in SCTA's ridership, which is currently between 70% to 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

New bus shelters coming to RRTA routes

Downing said if bus service becomes more frequent, "you not only get people who need transit, you get people who are looking to use it from an eco-friendly standpoint."

The Transportation Development Plan recommends a pilot program for on-demand shuttle service. It identifies three areas of the county as possible locations: Columbia and Marietta; Lititz, Manheim and Mount Joy; and Ephrata and New Holland. The service has support from the Lancaster County Commissioners and Lancaster city planners.

The funding could also go toward bus shelters and making bus stops more accessible to people with disabilities.

"It comes at the right time where we can do some things that impact how we give people access here in Lancaster County," he said.

___

(c)2024 LNP (Lancaster, Pa.)

Visit LNP (Lancaster, Pa.) at lancasteronline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.