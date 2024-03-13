CT: Connecticut DOT expands CT Transit bus service with four new routes

Mar. 12—The state Department of Transportation wants residents to know their voices have been heard. Input from the public was the impetus, officials said, behind the expanded CT Transit bus services that began Sunday throughout the central part of the state as well as Stamford.

The expansion is part of a larger boost of bus services proposed by Gov. Ned Lamont, projects that in total will cost roughly $18 million. The routes will include paratransit services under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"This major bus service expansion is the latest effort to connect customers with critical jobs, housing, and services while expanding opportunities for Transit Oriented Development (TOD) — allowing people to live and commute with ease," DOT Deputy Commissioner Karen Kitsis said in a statement. "CTDOT is grateful for the support of Governor Ned Lamont and the Connecticut General Assembly, which responded to customer needs by investing in the expansion of our transit system."

"As Connecticut works to be a leader in delivering major new transit investments, including CTfastrak and CTrail Hartford Line, we recognize the support and input of our transit providers and customers across Connecticut," DOT Public Transportation Bureau Chief Benjamin Limmer said. "We look forward to launching new transportation services in communities across Connecticut in the months ahead."

Here are the details of the four new bus routes that will serve New Britain, Berlin, Meriden, Plainville, Southington, and Stamford:

New Britain/ Meriden

Route 511 is a new route that will connect downtown New Britain, the Berlin Rail Road Station, Webster Square, the southern portion of the Berlin Turnpike, and the Meriden Transit Center.

Buses will depart from the CTfastrak Downtown New Britain Station 20 minutes after each hour, seven days a week.

On Friday, town and state officials gathered at New Park Drive in Berlin to announce the opening of Route 511.

New Britain/ Cromwell

Like Route 511, Route 513 will also connect downtown New Britain, the Berlin Rail Road Station, and Webster Square, but it will include travel to Walmart in Cromwell as well.

Buses will depart from the CTfastrak Downtown New Britain Station every hour on the hour, seven days a week.

Southington

Route 532 is a new route that will connect Plainville Center and Queen Street in Southington, and will include stops at Price Chopper, Stop & Shop, and Walmart.

Buses will operate hourly, seven days a week.

Stamford

In Stamford, Route 349 will connect the Cove East Side to the Glenbrook and Springdale neighborhoods.

Buses will run hourly, seven days a week, departing from the Cove East Side from Weed Avenue, traveling through East Main Street to Courtland Avenue, the Glenbrook Rail Road Station, Hope Street, and then back to the Cove East Side.

