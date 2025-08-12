Complete Coach Works to rehabilitate 10 buses for SunLine Transit Agency

The SunLine Transit Agency has contracted Complete Coach Works (CCW) for the refurbishment of 10 of its 2020 New Flyer XN40 buses.

Under the agreement, CCW will perform a complete refurbishment of the 40-foot buses at its Riverside, Calif. facility. The scope of work includes both cosmetic restoration and mechanical refurbishment. Every vehicle will receive:

New Cummins L9N ReCon compressed natural gas engines and rebuilt ZF transmissions.

Replacement and overhaul of key bus systems including power steering, suspension, braking, HVAC, electrical, exhaust and ADA accessibility equipment.

Inspection and repair of passenger seating, flooring, modesty panels and stanchions.

Exterior body repairs, full exterior repainting and decal reapplication using agency-approved paint samples and graphics.

System updates to fire suppression and gas detection systems.

Detailed interior and exterior vehicle cleaning prior to delivery.

“We’re honored to continue supporting SunLine in maintaining a high-performance, sustainable fleet,” said CCW Regional Sales Representative James Carson. “These buses represent an important investment in clean transportation, and we’re committed to restoring them to peak operational condition.”

CCW says the refurbishment aims to extend the life of the buses while ensuring they meet current performance, safety and appearance standards. Once complete, the vehicles will return to SunLine’s fleet ready to serve riders across the Coachella Valley.