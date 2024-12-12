Arlington Transit opens its new Arlington Operations and Maintenance Facility

Arlington Transit (ART) has officially opened its new Arlington Operations and Maintenance Facility (AOMF). The $96.6 million project is designed to support the county’s expanding public transit bus fleet.

A ribbon-cutting was held on Dec. 10 to celebrate the opening of the AOMF and ART’s eight years of planning and more than two years of construction since the county broke ground. With nearly 80 ART buses on the road, the new facility in Green Valley, Va., is designed to accommodate up to 61 buses, with the capacity to charge up to 47 battery-electric buses.

The AOMF allows the county to centralize its ART operations, ensuring that the fleet is maintained and managed across two primary locations: the AOMF and the ART Light Maintenance Facility on South Eads Street—completed in 2017.

"By performing bus maintenance and repair work right here in our own community, we significantly optimize and streamline operations, which immediately translates into improved service for the millions of annual riders who rely on ART and on public transit in general," said Arlington County Board Vice-Chair Takis Karantonis. "For our front-line workers, this new facility will provide the resources and environment to make their jobs easier."

The AOMF incorporates several eco-friendly features, including stormwater management systems such as an underground stormwater vault and bioretention basins.

With 835 solar panels, ART says the AOMF is the largest solar installation at any Arlington County facility.

The three-story building, which also includes a separate parking garage for employees, not only strengthens Arlington's transit infrastructure but also ensures ART bus operators are supported and appreciated for the essential work they do.