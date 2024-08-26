MDOT MTA launches Bus Maintenance Apprenticeship Program.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) has launched its inaugural Bus Maintenance Apprenticeship Program in collaboration with the Community College of Baltimore County. Through the initiative, the agency aims to expand job opportunities and develop a resilient workforce. Applications are being accepted through Aug. 30. Ten candidates will be selected to enter the three-year program, which begins in mid-October.

“Our Bus Maintenance Apprenticeship program will increase MTA’s skilled workforce and create quality, accessible jobs right here in Baltimore,” said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. “By combining practical training with classroom instruction, this program will be a direct pathway to a fulfilling career in transit.”

The full-time apprenticeship program was developed in partnership with Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1300 and approved by the Maryland Department of Labor. Apprentices will receive a starting salary of $18.72 per hour. The curriculum will span three years and culminate with a graduation for the inaugural class in 2027. First year curriculum is designed to provide apprentices with classroom instruction and on-the-job training in essential skill areas such as truck orientation, shop safety, tools and equipment, brakes, steering and suspension, engine mechanics and preventive maintenance.

“We are proud to partner with the Maryland Transit Administration and the Community College of Baltimore County,” said ATU Local 1300 President Mike McMillan. “Investing in worker training and education is always a smart decision and this is one that promises a long-lasting impact.”

To apply for the program, applicants must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma or GED equivalency, hold a Class C driver’s license with the ability to obtain a Commercial Driver’s License and have one year of mechanical theory background from an accredited technical or vocational program. Selected candidates will be notified by Sept. 16, 2024.