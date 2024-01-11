Eagle County Transit contracts CCW for bus refurbishment project

Complete Coach Works (CCW) has been awarded a contract for the refurbishment of two 2008 40-foot Gillig buses by Eagle County Transit (ECO).

Under the contract, CCW will refurbish the buses, ensuring they meet contemporary standards for performance and passenger comfort. The buses will undergo a comprehensive transformation, featuring remanufactured Cummins ISM ReCon engines and Allison transmissions to enhance reliability and efficiency.

Notable enhancements include the installation of new driver seats, reupholstered passenger seating and upgraded flooring to elevate the overall comfort and aesthetics of the buses. The integration of modern LED lighting both inside and outside the buses further contributes to a safer and more energy-efficient transit environment.

"We are honored to have been selected by Eagle County Transit for this refurbishment project," said Shawn Remtulla, regional sales manager for the southwest region at Complete Coach Works. "This contract underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions that prioritize passenger safety, comfort and environmental sustainability."