BetterFleet implements smart charging platform for city of Roseville’s electric bus and fleet operations

BetterFleet has implemented its smart charging platform for the city of Roseville Calif.,’s electric bus and fleet operations. The milestone marks a significant step toward the city’s goal of transitioning to a 100 percent zero-emissions transit fleet by 2040.

With a total fleet of 41 buses and 1,000-plus city vehicles, Roseville Transit is in the process of replacing its diesel and gasoline vehicles with electric models. To date, the city has purchased five electric 40-foot transit buses, five commuter electric buses and 12 electric on-demand vehicles. The electric vehicles will be powered by the community-owned Roseville Electric Utility.

BetterFleet notes that with nine Level 3 DC fast chargers and five Level 2 chargers currently, the city’s corporation yard is designed to be future-proof, allowing for expansion of charging capabilities as more electric vehicles are added, and it moves into phase 2 of the project, increasing its infrastructure to a total of 71 chargers.

The project to deploy the BetterFleet charge management system is funded at no cost to the city through a grant from the California Energy Commission (CEC). Under the CEC’s Clean Transportation Program, BetterFleet was awarded a Responsive, Easy Charging Products with Dynamic Signals grant, which accelerates the adoption of user-friendly charging solutions that can respond to dynamic grid signals.

BetterFleet’s charge management solution enables remote charger control, smart scheduling and advanced reporting capabilities. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, BetterFleet notes the platform can accurately estimate remaining charging time, predict vehicle range and support informed dispatch decisions. A digital twin feature takes into account route topography, vehicle physics, driver behavior and grid constraints in real-time, allowing for data-driven strategies that optimize operational efficiency and reduce strain on the power grid.

“We are delighted to partner with the city of Roseville to provide BetterFleet at no cost to the city and implement a system that not only manages energy and emissions, but also supports efficient operation of the city’s electric transit and municipal fleet vehicles,” said BetterFleet CEO Daniel Hilson.

City of Roseville Fleet Manager Brandy LeBeau added, “This technology has enhanced our ability to efficiently and effectively operate our electric transit and city vehicles. The addition of BetterFleet’s charge management system is an exciting milestone in our journey toward a zero-emission fleet.”