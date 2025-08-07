Roseville Transit deploys first electric bus in zero-emissions transition

Roseville Transit launched its first electric commuter bus, beginning the process to meet California’s impending zero-emissions bus standard.



The switch to zero-emission vehicles helps improve air quality. These new commuter buses also run a quiet operation, while passengers have access to their own USB charging ports, high-back seats and tray tables.



“We are thrilled to provide affordable and convenient services for our riders in a sustainable way,” said Rich Frost, transit operations supervisor, city of Roseville, Calif.



Roseville Transit says going from clean diesel to fully electric buses lower fuel and maintenance costs, with reliable and low-cost electricity supplied by Roseville Electric Utility. These buses also have regenerative braking, allowing them to charge while on the go.



Between state and federal grants, Roseville Transit’s entire fleet will be replaced as current buses are retired, helping meet the state’s emissions requirements. Starting in 2029, all new bus purchases in California are required to be zero emission.



These electrification efforts also include on-route chargers at the Westfield Galleria mall, which are anticipated to be completed this summer. These chargers will operate on a new upcoming service, Rapid Link, which will provide connections between Roseville, Lincoln and the Watt/I-80 Sacramento Regional Transit light-rail station.