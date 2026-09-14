CCW takes on driver barrier installation projects across Washington

Complete Coach Works (CCW) has completed an installation project for C-TRAN and inked a contract with Pierce Transit to install driver barriers.

CCW completes driver barrier install for C-TRAN

CCW has completed its driver barrier installation project for C-TRAN. The project included the supply and installation ofWabtec Vapor vShield Operator Protection Barriers on 113 buses across C-TRAN’s fleet.

The installation work was performed at C-TRAN’s maintenance facility in Vancouver, Wash., where CCW teams completed the project across multiple Gillig and New Flyer bus models. Each barrier was custom-fit to the vehicle and installed to meet C-TRAN’s specifications and transit industry safety standards.

“We’re proud to have completed this important safety project for C-TRAN,” said CCW Regional Sales Manager James Carson. “Our team worked closely with the agency to purchase and install operator protection barriers across a diverse fleet while minimizing disruption to daily operations. The completed project helps provide drivers with an added layer of protection while maintaining the functionality agencies expect.”

CCW says the completed installation reflects its continued commitment to supporting transit agencies with fleet upgrade solutions that improve safety, increase vehicle value and keep buses operating reliably in service.

CCW signs agreement for Pierce Transit driver barrier door installations

CCW and Pierce Transit have signed a new contract for the installation of driver barrier systems on 37 Motor Coach Industries (MCI) coaches.

The work will be completed at Pierce Transit’s facility in Lakewood, Wash., where CCW technicians will perform the installations directly on-site. Through its on-site labor services, CCW brings transit technicians directly to an agency’s facility to help complete projects, supplement existing staff and keep fleet work moving. CCW says this flexible approach allows agencies to access its experience without transporting vehicles to another location. The Pierce Transit project includes 25 diesel and 12 compressed natural gas MCI buses.

The contract was completed through the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services (DES) Contract. By utilizing the DES contract, Pierce Transit was able to streamline the purchasing process and move the project forward more efficiently.

“Projects like this show how CCW can bring our experience directly to an agency’s fleet,” Carson said. “By performing the installations at Pierce Transit’s facility, our team can complete the work where the buses are already located and help the agency keep the project moving efficiently.”