Metrolinx partners with Systrans for CAD/AVL upgrade

Metrolinx has selected Systrans to deliver and support a comprehensive computer aided dispatch and automatic vehicle location (CAD/AVL) system for its bus fleet. The company says the contract works toward modernizing one of Ontario’s most critical public transit operations.

The project will encompass approximately 500 buses across the Metrolinx network, including more than 250 double-decker vehicles operating on 37 bus routes serving approximately 831 stops throughout Southern Ontario. The new system is set to replace outdated technology that the agency says has been undermining operational efficiency, reliability and user satisfaction. The agency also notes that the upgrade will position Metrolinx to meet evolving passenger and operational needs through 2030 and beyond.

Comprehensive solution for modern transit operations

Systrans’ CAD/AVL solution, named NAVINEO, provides real-time vehicle tracking and dispatch capabilities. The company notes that the system is designed to optimize service delivery and enhance the passenger experience. Systrans says the platform integrates multiple technologies to create a unified experience for managing day-to-day operations while providing the data analytics needed for continuous service monitoring and improvement.

Key components of the solution include:

Bi-directional integration with Metrolinx’s scheduling software, HASTUS.

Real-time GPS tracking and dispatch software providing second-by-second location data with accuracy within a three-meter (9.84-foot) radius and advanced real-time service adjustment functionalities.

Voice and data communications, relying on 5G cellular data for bus operator messaging and Voice over Internet Protocol.

Turn by turn navigation for bus operators, for both planned routes and detours, taking live traffic into account, as well as flex routing when a vehicle needs to exit planned route while still maintaining all stops.

Automatic passenger counting through integration with existing infrared sensors, providing critical ridership data for service planning and resource management.

Automated voice announcement system delivering bilingual (English and Canadian French) customer communications for stops, service information and safety messages.

Supporting operational excellence and safety

Systrans notes that the new NAVINEO CAD/AVL system addresses several critical objectives identified by Metrolinx. According to Metrolinx, the current system’s obsolescence has created integration challenges with modern software and hardware while limiting route planning capabilities and real-time operational adjustments. By deploying the upgraded technology, Systrans says it will help Metrolinx deliver improved staff capability through better tools for operational control and decision-making, enhanced data quality and accessibility to drive continuous improvement in service planning and resource management. The system is also set to provide increased safety focus through active performance tracking and proactive incident management.

“We are proud to partner with Metrolinx on this transformative project that will modernize their bus operations across the GTHA,” said Systrans CEO Pierre Lelievre. “This system will not only enhance day-to-day operational efficiency, but will provide Metrolinx with the intelligent platform they need to continuously improve service delivery and passenger satisfaction as their network grows through 2030 and beyond.”

Collaborative implementation approach

Systrans says it will partner with Plan Group, a sister company within the Equans Group—owner of Systrans—specializing in electrical and electronic systems integration, to manage the equipment installation across Metrolinx’s entire bus fleet. This collaboration leverages complementary expertise to ensure efficient deployment while minimizing service disruption.

Systrans notes that the implementation will include training programs for system administrators, network operations control center staff, bus operations personnel, operators and maintenance teams. Systrans notes it will provide ongoing technical support and maintenance services throughout the contract term, with service level agreements ensuring system uptime of 99.99% and rapid response to critical incidents.

Supporting Metrolinx’s vision for the future

Metrolinx’s fleet projections indicate significant expansion by 2030. Systrans notes that the new CAD/AVL system is designed to scale seamlessly to accommodate this growth while supporting increasing operational complexity.

The five-year initial operating term includes provisions for two possible five-year extension options. Throughout this period, Systrans says it will work closely with Metrolinx to ensure the system evolves in alignment with changing operational needs, technological advancements and passenger expectations.

“This investment in modern CAD/AVL technology is essential to delivering on our commitment to getting customers where they need to go safer, faster and easier,” said Metrolinx Executive Vice President Bus Alex Milojevic. “Equans demonstrated a clear understanding of our current needs and our vision for the future, and we look forward to this long-term partnership as we continue to expand and enhance bus service across the region.”