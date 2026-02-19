L.A. Metro selects STV for bus reliability and performance project

STV will be joining a team for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) to help improve the performance and reliability of its bus fleet—a fleet with more than 2,000 buses delivering over 800,000 rides a day. The project is designed to reduce breakdowns, extend the lifespan of vehicles and prepare L.A. Metro for its transition to next-generation clean transit technologies.

“Reliable transit is vital for the hundreds of thousands of Angelenos who depend on [L.A.] Metro every day to travel,” said STV Vice President of Bus and Road Vehicle Engineering Sam Hrvacic. “By applying proven engineering and fleet management solutions, we’ll help [L.A.] Metro deliver smoother, safer and more consistent service. These efforts will extend the lifespan of its buses and reduce maintenance costs all while continuing to improve the zero-emission bus fleets for years to come.”

STV says it and its partners will support L.A. Metro in bolstering the network’s reliability, including for its legacy compressed natural gas buses and its growing fleet of electric buses. The team notes that it will use its technical expertise to help the agency fine-tune maintenance practices, analyze performance data and make process improvements that reduce the risk of service disruptions or delays.