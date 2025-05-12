Montgomery County’s US 29 Flash Bus Rapid Transit Plans Howard County Extension in 2026

Montgomery County, Md., officials plan to expand the U.S. 29 Flash Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service into Howard County by 2026. The project will build upon Montgomery County’s first Flash BRT corridor and expand it north to serve four proposed stops in Howard County.

Once completed, the project would mark the first BRT service for Howard County, offering high-frequency transit that connects riders to major employment and activity centers across both counties. The extended service would enhance regional accessibility and provide connections to Metrorail, MARC Train and the Maryland Transit Administration’s future Purple Line. The U.S. 29 Flash service currently runs between downtown Silver Spring and Briggs Chaney, with weekday rush-hour service to Burtonsville. The project will add four additional bus stops on the north end of the route in Howard County and provide Flash BRT service to these stops during the weekday rush hour.

“This portion of U.S. 29 between Columbia and Silver Spring will ultimately connect to the larger Flash BRT network, which includes seven additional corridors and more than 100 stops across Montgomery County," said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. "Flash BRT enables us to support higher-density development while strengthening connections between Montgomery and Howard counties. It’s a smart, sustainable investment that promotes economic growth, advances equity and moves people efficiently and responsibly.”

Earlier this year, Montgomery and Howard counties entered a multi-year memorandum of understanding to initiate the Flash BRT partnership. On May 6, Elrich and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball jointly signed a letter of intent outlining project goals and reaffirming their commitment to ongoing collaboration.

“First envisioned more than a decade ago, this Flash Bus Rapid Transit service will be a gamechanger for our economy, workforce and residents,” Ball said. “We are delivering on this vision to deliver strong transit connections that are vital to supporting the needs of our residents, workforce and businesses. We know that to build a resilient and inclusive future, we must invest in affordable, efficient and high-quality public transportation that meets the needs of our community. I want to thank my fellow County Executive Marc Elrich and our federal and state partners for realizing this project’s importance to Howard County and for helping make it a reality.”

Through this partnership, the existing U.S. 29 Flash route between Silver Spring and Burtonsville will be expanded to include new stations in Maple Lawn, downtown Columbia and the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL). Construction of the new bus stations in Howard County is expected to begin in fall 2025 and be completed by summer 2026. Montgomery County is preparing to receive four additional 40-foot Flash buses in summer 2026 to support the service extension.

“We’re excited to expand the U.S. 29 Flash service to our neighbors in Howard County,” said Joana Conklin, Montgomery County Department of Transportation rapid transit system development manager. “Thanks to a $3.3 million federal grant and matching funds from Howard County, we’re able to invest in the new Flash buses needed to make this service extension a success. Taking a regional view when planning transit is essential to creating a connected, efficient and equitable network that meets the needs of all our communities.”

The U.S. 29 corridor is the first of a total of eight planned Flash BRT routes in Montgomery County. A second corridor along Veirs Mill Road, from Rockville Pike to downtown Wheaton, is expected to begin construction next year. Flash BRT corridors feature upgraded stations with raised boarding platforms, real-time information displays, lighting, seating, bike racks and enhanced pedestrian infrastructure.

Montgomery County says the Flash BRT extension has been recognized as a regional transportation priority at the federal level. Maryland’s congressional delegation helped secure $4.1 million in federal funding to support the project in fiscal years 2023 and 2024, including $3.35 million in congressionally directed spending awarded to Montgomery County for the purchase of new Flash buses, and $750,000 in 2023 for Howard County for the design and construction of new BRT stations. Howard County also has committed approximately $3 million in local funding to support station construction and the acquisition of BRT vehicles.