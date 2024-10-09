SDOT breaks ground on RapidRide J Line

Project funding

SDOT notes the total project budget is $128.5 million. It includes:

$64.2 million from the Federal Transit Administration’s Small Starts Grant

$9.6 million from the Federal Highway Administration

$6 million from the Washington State Department of Transportation

$6 million from the University of Washington

$43 million from the city of Seattle, mostly from the voter-approved Levy to Move Seattle

In addition, Seattle Public Utilities plans to invest $28 million to build a new water main during construction a=to help reduce the need for future closures. As well as operating daily bus service, King County Metro is contributing more than $10 million toward bus station amenities and staff resources.

The RapidRide J Line will strengthen vital neighborhood connections between existing Link light-rail stations in the U District and downtown Seattle and other RapidRide bus lines, fostering seamless transit options and a smoother, more predictable travel experience. SDOT says additional improvements to pedestrian and bicycle safety include new protected bike lanes with concrete barriers, expanded sidewalks, more painted crosswalks, new curb ramps and improved signals.

“Seattle is building a transportation system that makes it easier and safer for people to get where they need to go, regardless of how they travel. Transit riders can look forward to a major upgrade with the RapidRide J Line and this project will also include improvements [for] everyone who uses our streets and sidewalks. The J Line will strengthen vital neighborhood connections and help people access opportunity to learn, to work and to experience all that Seattle has to offer. We are making generational investments in buses, trains and transit thanks to support from the Biden-Harris administration, federal, state and local partners and the voters who approved the Levy to Move Seattle,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

A community-informed design

SDOT notes the community was closely consulted throughout the planning and design process:

Safer streets for everyone: From students biking to school to families walking through the neighborhood, safety is the top priority.

From students biking to school to families walking through the neighborhood, safety is the top priority. Maintaining business access: Ensuring load zones remain for local businesses so they can continue to thrive.

Ensuring load zones remain for local businesses so they can continue to thrive. Preserving the neighborhood qualities: Protecting the tree canopy and planted medians that make Eastlake a great place to live.

Protecting the tree canopy and planted medians that make Eastlake a great place to live. Improved bike lanes: Extending protection further north toward the University Bridge for a safer cycling experience.

Project highlights by-the-numbers

15,130 feet of repaired sidewalks, making walking safer and more comfortable.

Two miles of repaved streets, ensuring smoother rides for all travelers.

3.7 miles of protected bike lanes, promoting safer and more predictable cycling.

Two miles of dedicated bus priority lanes, enhancing bus travel reliability.

177 improved crosswalks, increasing pedestrian safety when crossing the street.

131 upgraded curb ramps, making it easier and safer for people of all abilities to get around neighborhoods and to bus stations.

33 intersections equipped with new traffic signals, improving traffic flow.

190 newly planted trees, contributing to urban greening.

8,900 feet of replaced water main, ensuring reliable utility services.

“Continuing to build the RapidRide network will help millions of passengers each year get where they are going faster, safer and more reliably. It will also help clean the air and improve climate change for the Puget Sound region. FTA is proud to join with King County and all our partners to make this important project a reality,” said Federal Transit Administrator for Region 10 Susan Fletcher.

“The RapidRide J Line will open up opportunities for more people to use public transit, making it even easier to get around our region. Today, we celebrate the next step in expanding our RapidRide system, which connects communities from Burien to Bellevue, Ballard to Federal Way and Madison Valley to the West Seattle Junction,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine.