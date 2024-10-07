King County Metro to begin work on RapidRide G Line shelters

King County Metro crews will begin work to correct paint and weld issues on recently installed RapidRide G Line bus shelters. Bus service will be unaffected and the work will occur in stages, with shelters being temporarily removed two to four at a time. Riders can continue to use all bus stops along the route throughout this process.

The work on the 25 shelters will take place off-site. Work on each shelter is expected to take anywhere from a few hours (i.e., an immediate switch of shelters) to up to three weeks. The project is expected to be completed within approximately three to four months.

This work will reduce future maintenance and increase the lifespan for the structures. The work on the shelters includes addressing paint thickness and color, incorrect welds and holes within the frames of the shelter that if left unaddressed could lead to rust and other damage.

The 2.8-mile RapidRide G Line is a partnership between the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and King County Metro.