Whatcom Transportation Authority, Lummi Indian Business Council cuts ribbon on transit and bicycle infrastructure improvements

Whatcom Transportation Authority (WTA) and elected leaders of the Lummi Indian Business Council celebrated several transit and bicycle infrastructure improvements at a ribbon cutting event on the Lummi Reservation on May 24. The project included a new covered bus shelter serving a counseling services center, several bike lockers at the Lummi Tribal Administration Building and accessibility improvements to two additional bus stops.

Lummi Transit applied for funding for the improvements through WTA’s Transit Access Fund. WTA says the purpose of the Transit Access Fund is to expand the multi-modal transportation network by improving access to bus stops. Eligible infrastructure projects include sidewalks, intersection improvements, mid-block crossings, curb cuts, sidewalk ramps, shared use paths, pedestrian crossing signals, bicycle parking and pedestrian lighting. Projects must be located within a quarter mile of a bus stop.

“WTA’s Transit Access Fund helps address missing links in our transportation network. By working with our community, we learn how to increase the reach and value of existing public transportation, especially in our rural areas,” said Ferndale City Council Member and WTA Board Chair Ali Hawkinson.