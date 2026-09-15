WeGo Public Transit awards five-year contract to Tolar Manufacturing for bus shelters, stop amenities

Tolar Manufacturing Company (Tolar Manufacturing) is partnering with WeGo Public Transit (WeGo) for a five-year contract valued at up to $9 million to manufacture and deliver bus shelters, benches and transit stop amenities across the WeGo service area. Tolar Manufacturing says this partnership helps ensure riders have safe, comfortable, clean and well-lit places to wait for their ride.

“Nashville is growing faster than almost any city in the country, and every new resident deserves a transit experience that makes riding the easy choice,” said Tolar Manufacturing Business Development Manager Scott Williams. “From solar-powered lighting to real-time arrival information at the stop, these amenities are engineered to keep riders safe, informed and comfortable. WeGo has a clear vision for moving people through a growing community, and we’re proud to help deliver it over the next five years.”

Tolar Manufacturing says the agreement builds on its longstanding relationship with WeGo, which most recently included the delivery of more than 150 custom bus shelters and amenities in support of Nashville’s transit development in 2025. This addition comes as WeGo has already installed more than 300 shelters as part of the Choose How You Move program.

Under the contract, Tolar Manufacturing is providing its Signature Series transit shelters, Ecoshade shelters. The shelters are built with fully welded roof structures, interior solar or electric powered LED lighting for passenger safety and security. The contract also includes Tolar Manufacturing’s UL Listed solar lighting systems, developed with partner Urban Solar, providing automatic dusk-to-dawn shelter illumination without the expense of trenching or utility connections.