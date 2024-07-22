WeGo, city of Nashville, Tenn., Mayor O’Connell cut ribbon on 300th WeGo bus shelter, celebrate signing of Choose How You Move Transportation Improvement Program

Nashville, Tenn., Mayor Freddie O’Connell and WeGo Public Transit held back-to-back ribbon cuttings on July 19 to celebrate the completion of the 300th WeGo bus shelter and the official signing of the Choose How You Move Transportation Improvement Program.

The newly completed bus shelter is located at 3939 Clarksville Pike near the Bordeaux Branch Library, a grocery store and the new Nashville Healthcare Center. The shelter and bus pad project cost $54,116 and was part of the 2022 Metro Nashville Participatory Budgeting Cycle.

“This shelter is a look at the future, especially if the voters pass the Choose How You Move transportation improvement program on Nov. 5,” said Mayor O’Connell. “Our plan is focused on better sidewalks, signals, service and safety. You see all of those elements converging here on this All-Access Corridor where the 300th bus shelter connects to new sidewalk, bike lane facilities and safety improvements and that, in turn, connect everyone to community assets like a library, health center and grocery."

“The shelter is just part of our commitment to better serve this neighborhood and the Bordeaux community,” said WeGo CEO Steve Bland. “With recent service changes Route 14 now operates every 30 minutes during the day, every 40 minutes on nights and weekends and until midnight on weekdays and Saturdays.”

After the ribbon cutting, event participants took the newly completed sidewalks and crosswalks to the Bordeaux Branch Library, where Mayor O’ Connell, joined by City of Nashville Vice Mayor Angie Henderson and other elected officials, officially signed the transportation improvement program, Choose How You Move: An All-Access Pass to Sidewalks, Signals, Service and Safety. Earlier in July, the Metro Council unanimously passed the program’s ballot language, which will go before the Election Commission for final review before being put before voters on the November ballot.

More information on the Choose How You Move program can be found on WeGo’s website.