BC Transit taking steps towards constructing two new transit centers

BC Transit is working on upgrades to facilities in its service area to improve the transit experience both for riders and for its operators.

Construction on new Downtown Transit Center set to begin

Construction is set to start in the coming months on a new downtown transit exchange that BC Transit says will strengthen transit connections across the West Kootenay region and improve access to downtown Trail’s shops, restaurants, healthcare services and workplaces.

The new exchange, located on Cedar Avenue between Spokane Street and Portland Street will include:

Six concrete bus pads to support future growth.

Three weather-protected bus shelters with bench seating.

Six bicycle racks so riders can pair cycling with bus travel.

A dedicated operator washroom facility.

Utility upgrades to add brighter lighting to the area.

Sidewalk widening and reconstruction, street resurfacing and crosswalk painting.

Wayfinding signage to better support pedestrians, cyclists and transit customers.

The transit exchange is being designed to meet the Security Achieved through Functional Environmental (SAFE) Design Standard certification.

Funding partners for the project, valued at up to C$3.73 million (US$2.6 million), include the government of Canada at C$1.2 million (US$851,000) through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, the province of British Columbia at C$1.5 million (US$1.1 million) and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary at C$963,049 (US$683,000).

Businesses are set to remain open during construction. The project is expected to be completed this winter.

BC Transit starts site preparation, hosts open houses ahead of transit center redevelopment

BC Transit notes it’s starting site preparation and building demolition work at the site of the future Saanich Transit Center that will continue through the end of 2026. The agency says this early site preparation work is necessary to ensure the site is ready for future facility construction when full funding is worked out.

The construction contract was awarded to Kinetic Construction, who will be starting with tree protection work and progressing towards taking down five buildings in the summer and fall months. Once the buildings are removed, civil work will be completed to ensure the site is ready for future construction. Ahead of any future construction, the site may be used for bus or other BC Transit-related storage needs.

Prior to any significant work taking place, BC Transit will host two open houses offering the public a chance to meet the project team, ask questions and learn more about the upcoming on-site activities. Open house times and locations can be found on BC Transit’s website.

BC Transit has applied for all the necessary permits with the district of Saanich, completed a tree protection plan and has brought on an independent environmental monitor that will oversee and document all aspects of demolition and site preparation activities. A tree inventory has been completed by a professional arborist and a bird nesting study is underway. BC Transit is also working with nearby neighbors and business owners to ensure construction impacts are mitigated as much as possible and so milestone timelines are effectively communicated.

During construction, BC Transit notes that a traffic management plan will be designed to ensure minimal impacts to local road users, and the majority of construction activities will be managed within the property boundaries. All construction activities are set to take place within all district of Saanich bylaws.

In the future, BC Transit says additional funding will be needed to support an expanded transit network in the Victoria region, including a new operations and maintenance facility at this site. The need for a new regional facility was identified in 2011, and BC Transit says its current facilities are reaching their capacity limit. To add more buses to the transit system, another facility is needed to park and maintain them. This five-acre site is zoned for this use and centrally located, with easy access to the Pat Bay Highway.

The C$47.8 million (US$33.9 million) in combined investment was announced in December 2023 by the governments of Canada and British Columbia, as well as BC Transit.