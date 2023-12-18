Combined investment of C$91.3 million to help make public transit infrastructure improvements in British Columbia

A combined investment of more than C$91.3 million (US$68.3 million) from the governments of Canada and British Columbia and BC Transit will help make improvements to public transit infrastructure in British Columbia.

In Saanich, B.C., funding will support the preliminary work necessary to construct the proposed Saanich Transit Center. The new transit center will allow for service expansion, connecting people more sustainably across the region and supporting fleet maintenance.

Projects in Kelowna, Langford and Victoria, B.C., will also see improvements to infrastructure that is integral to the maintenance and function of BC Transit’s conventional and battery-electric fleets. Funding will construct three new enhanced transit exchanges in Kelowna and upgrade existing transit centers in Victoria and Langford to incorporate a new maintenance training center and install in-depot charging points.

“Efficient public transit creates healthier communities, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and helps fight climate change. Today’s investment in B.C. will help us achieve these goals while providing British Columbians with safe and reliable transportation services. By investing in our public transit infrastructure, the federal government is playing an essential role in ensuring Canadians’ quality of life,” said Sean Fraser, Canada's minister of housing, infrastructure and communities.

“Kelowna and the Capital region are all rapidly growing communities. People in these communities deserve safe and reliable transit that is accessible for everyone. New bus exchanges, charging stations and training facilities will ensure the transit network is equipped to provide quality service for years to come,” said British Columbia Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming.

The government of Canada is investing C$36.5 million (US$27.3 million) through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The government of British Columbia is investing C$36.5 million (US$27.3 million) and BC Transit is contributing C$18.3 million (US$13.7 million). Funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

“Working in partnership with all levels of government is essential to strengthening public transit. The funding announced today is critical in supporting BC Transit’s Low Carbon Fleet Program, which aims to reduce the carbon footprint of public transit in our province. The funding also helps BC Transit effectively respond to growth patterns to meet customer demand. I thank everyone for their support as we work to make BC Transit your best transportation solution,” said Erinn Pinkerton, president and CEO, BC Transit.