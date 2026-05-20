PANYNJ awards Midtown Bus Terminal Replacement construction management contract to STV, Turner

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) has selected joint venture (JV) STV and Turner to provide construction management (CM) services for Phase 1 of the Midtown Bus Terminal Replacement program.

The STV-Turner JV is set to provide integrated CM services focused on safety, stakeholder coordination and schedule optimization for Phase 1 of the program. This initial phase includes construction of an interim seven-level bus terminal and new ramp infrastructure in an effort to keep more than 200,000 daily commuters moving safely and reliably throughout the redevelopment while allowing the full terminal replacement to proceed.

The JV notes that the 900,000-square-foot interim facility will transition into a bus staging and storage operation in subsequent construction phases. The work involves coordination of demolition, new construction and integration with existing transportation systems in one of Manhattan’s most densely trafficked areas. The team will also help advance the PANYNJ’s sustainability and community engagement goals.

“Similar to the recent redevelopment of LGA and JFK airports, this project represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape how millions travel into and out of New York City,” said STV Deputy Project Manager for the Program Management and Construction Management Operating Group Gus Maimis. “This is one of the most complex transportation construction programs in the country, and it demands disciplined execution from day one, so our focus is keeping buses moving, protecting the community and delivering Phase 1 safely while setting the foundation for the full redevelopment.”

Opened in 1950, the Midtown Bus Terminal handles more than 200,000 commuters and visitors on an average weekday. The new terminal is being designed to accommodate projected growth in cross-Hudson travel, improve accessibility and customer experience and meet ambitious net-zero emissions and resilience goals. STV and Turner note the program will support thousands of construction jobs and provide long-term economic and mobility benefits for the region.

“We are proud to partner with the Port Authority on this transformation of the Midtown Bus Terminal,” said Turner Construction Company Vice President and Principal in Charge Christopher Zegler. “Delivering this project in the heart of Manhattan, while keeping the terminal fully operational, requires precise planning and disciplined execution. Our team is focused on safely advancing this critical first phase while keeping the region moving and laying the foundation for the modern, resilient, net-zero gateway for New York’s commuters and visitors.”

STV and Turner note they’ve worked together at LaGuardia Airport, the New York Police Academy and Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital. The pair says the projects reflects their deep understanding of the region’s infrastructure, their ability to collaborate with public agency partners and stakeholders and their ability to deliver large-scale, technically challenging, high-visibility programs.