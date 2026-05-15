NYC DOT to install center-running bus-only on roadway in Queens ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) will install a new dedicated bus lane along Broadway in Queens in an effort to improve commutes for LaGuardia Airport (LGA) travelers, workers and residents ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The project is set to add a dedicated, center-running eastbound bus lane along Broadway between 69th Street and Roosevelt Avenue while maintaining one travel lane in each direction for other vehicles.

“The World Cup may come and go, but the investments we made to our streets and public transit must serve New Yorkers for decades to come,” said New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. “Arriving in New York City should be fast, affordable and reliable all year round—not just during major events. This new bus lane will help welcome visitors from around the world this summer while delivering faster commutes every day for the thousands of working-class New Yorkers who rely on the Q70.”

NYC DOT notes that the corridor serves 9,000 daily riders on the Q70-SBS, which connects riders to LGA, the 7, E, F, M and R subway lines, Long Island Rail Road and multiple local bus routes.

As of now, buses on the corridor move as slowly as 2.7 mph during evening rush hour — slower than the average walking pace of about 3 mph.

“New Yorkers should be able to connect to our airports with fast, reliable bus service — but congestion on Broadway in Queens means it can be faster to walk this portion of the Q70-SBS route in Jackson Heights,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn. “With the influx of visitors expected for the World Cup, the Mamdani Administration will be working with urgency to ensure New Yorkers and soccer fans from across the world will be able to get where they’re going efficiently. We look forward to discussing this project with the community in the coming weeks before installation.”

NYC DOT notes that it will present the proposal to the local community board later this month and expects to complete the project before World Cup matches begin in June.