Big Blue Bus breaks ground on $56 million zero-emission infrastructure upgrade

Big Blue Bus has ceremonially broken ground on a $56 million zero-emission fleet and charging infrastructure expansion.

The $56 million investment, largely funded through a $53.3 million grant from the state of California’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program, represents a major milestone in Big Blue Bus’s transition to a fully zero-emission fleet, according to the agency.

“This is what progress looks like. It’s practical, it’s measurable and it’s moving us forward,” said Santa Monica Mayor Caroline Torosis. “This systemwide move to cleaner transit is something for our city and residents to be proud of. When transit is reliable and accessible, people choose it, and those choices add up to a healthier, more sustainable city.”

Infrastructure improvements are well underway 18 months after the funding was secured.

Clean transportation enhancements include:

Charging infrastructure to support a fully zero-emission fleet : Construction of an overhead gantry charging system capable of efficiently powering up to 195 buses.

: Construction of an overhead gantry charging system capable of efficiently powering up to 195 buses. Economic opportunity and workforce development : The agency notes the project supports local job creation through construction, engineering and electrical work while also advancing workforce training in clean energy and zero-emission vehicle technologies.

: The agency notes the project supports local job creation through construction, engineering and electrical work while also advancing workforce training in clean energy and zero-emission vehicle technologies. Equity and community health benefits : Transitioning to zero-emission buses reduces harmful emissions in the communities Big Blue Bus serves.

: Transitioning to zero-emission buses reduces harmful emissions in the communities Big Blue Bus serves. Long-term cost efficiency and system resilience : Electrification reduces long-term fuel and maintenance costs while strengthening operational resilience through modernized infrastructure and energy systems.

: Electrification reduces long-term fuel and maintenance costs while strengthening operational resilience through modernized infrastructure and energy systems. Accelerating fleet electrification and next-phase milestones: Big Blue Bus currently operates 34 battery-electric buses. With additional vehicles planned for procurement and charging infrastructure construction underway, the agency is advancing toward full systemwide electrification by 2032.

“This project represents more than an infrastructure investment—it’s a transformation of how we deliver transit service,” said Santa Monica Department of Transportation Director Anuj Gupta. “We’re building the foundation for a cleaner, more efficient system that benefits our riders, our workforce and our community. With strong partnerships and a clear roadmap, Big Blue Bus is well positioned to deliver a fully zero-emission system.”