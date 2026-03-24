NYCDOT to redesign Ninth Avenue to be more pedestrian, transit friendly ahead of World Cup

New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) Commissioner Mike Flynn revealed that the agency would be conducting a redesign of Ninth Avenue from West 34th to 50th streets in Midtown/Hell's Kitchen. The agency notes that the planned changes are designed to increase pedestrian space, widen the street's protected bike lane and extend and paint the street's bus lane north to 50th Street, similar to the project it began on Madison Avenue earlier this year.

"Ninth Avenue will be a hub of activity during this summer's World Cup, with visitors from around the world and increased traffic at the Lincoln Tunnel and the Port Authority Bus Terminal," Flynn said. "Mayor Mamdani has told us to think big, so in order to be a welcoming and safer place for tourists and New Yorkers alike, we will immediately work to have Ninth Avenue better accommodate the vast majority of the street's users who are on two feet, two wheels or who are riding the bus."

A heavily used southbound street, NYCDOT says this section of Ninth Avenue presents design challenges because of its heavy pedestrian traffic and proximity to transportation infrastructure, including the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s Bus Terminal and the Lincoln Tunnel.

According to the agency, this section of Ninth Avenue is a Vision Zero priority corridor, with increased rate of traffic deaths and serious injuries. In the last five years, 37 people have been killed or seriously injured on the street, including one pedestrian fatality. NYCDOT also says that sidewalks are overcrowded and vehicle traffic on the street is persistent, with slower bus speeds as a result of vehicle traffic entering the Lincoln Tunnel.

This permanent redesign of the street is set to provide nine feet of extra pedestrian space—known as a super sidewalk—with new pedestrian islands at corners as well as widening the existing protected bicycle lane from five to nine feet. The agency is also set to add nearly a half mile of curbside bus lane on the west side of Ninth Avenue, which will be painted red for the first time, allowing more active enforcement of bus lane violations, The new lane will operate seven days per week, 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Redesign timeline