MTA introduces more automated camera enforcement on Brooklyn and Manhattan bus routes

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced it would be adding automated camera enforcement (ACE) to three more bus routes in Brooklyn and Manhattan. The 60-day warning period on the B68, M57 and B60 bus routes in Brooklyn and Manhattan is set to begin on Monday, Dec. 8. These three new routes come in addition to the 51 routes currently under enforcement. More than 1,400 buses are now ACE equipped, covering 560 miles of routes and benefiting over 915,000 daily customers.

Vehicles improperly utilizing busways and bus lanes, blocking bus stops or illegally double parked will begin receiving warning notices in the mail during an initial 60-day period followed by summonses thereafter. Summons fines will start at $50 and will increase to $250 for repeat violators.

Buses equipped with ACE systems have increased speeds by 5% on average, with some corridors seeing gains as high as 30%. Further, these routes have seen a 20% reduction in collisions and 5% to 10% estimated reduction in emissions. There has also been a 40% reduction in stop blockages by vehicles on the routes where automated enforcement was in use. Only 12% of drivers were noted to have committed more than two bus lane violations after being fined.

The ACE program is administered in partnership with the New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) and the New York City Department of Finance (NYCDOF). Once violations are noticed on camera by multiple buses, the resulting video, images, license plate information, location and time stamp are then securely transmitted to NYCDOT for review and processing.

Since its launch in June 2024, ACE has expanded from a few routes to a citywide initiative covering all five boroughs. The MTA notes the program has shown measurable success in speeding up buses, reducing collisions and keeping bus stops clear.