IndyGo completes Near Eastside Bus Stop Improvement Project

The IndyGo Foundation has upgraded 22 of the transit system’s bus stops as part of IndyGo’s Near Eastside Bus Stop Improvement Project. The improvements include bringing the stops into ADA compliance, adding new sidewalks and installing concrete pads to ensure safe navigation of transit stops for individuals in wheelchairs, parents with strollers and bike riders.

“Improving connection to life’s essential services means ensuring IndyGo’s bus stops are accessible for every individual,” said IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz. “Upgrades like these are necessary to ensure our riders have access to safe and reliable mobility experiences.”

The new bus stops mark the close of the Near Eastside Bus Stop Improvement Project. During the year of construction, IndyGo has improved 79 bus stops at a cost of approximately $2 million. These upgrades were supported by IndyGo, the city of Indianapolis Department of Public Works, the Federal Transit Administration and corporate donors.

“We are grateful to our sponsors, Indiana University Health, the Fifth Third Foundation and MIBOR REALTOR® Association for their support of this project,” said IndyGo Foundation Executive Director Emily Meaux. “We know every transit rider begins and ends as a pedestrian. These projects are a visible expression of our commitment to equity. We look forward to continued support from donors as IndyGo begins work on its next bus stop improvement project.”

Commemorative signs were added to the stops acknowledging the donations from Fifth Third and MIBOR that helped improve two bus stops each, as well as 18 bus stops supported by IU Health.

IndyGo says it will continue working to improve the 2,362 bus stops in its network, continuing next year with the Far Eastside Bus Stop Improvement Project. The project will include 55 stops and six new pedestrian traffic signals for improved safety and sidewalk connectivity. IndyGo Foundation is accepting donations to support construction of the Far Eastside Bus Stop Improvement Project.